Several Israelis arrested on their way to Uman

Several Israelis have been arrested on their way to Uman in Ukraine to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the grave of Rabbi Nachman, according to Israeli media.

Due to reports of extensive drug use at the celebrations in Uman, Ukrainian police have set up checkpoints on the way to Uman and in the grave complex.

Four Israelis were arrested for cannabis possession at one of these checkpoints.

Another Israeli was arrested following a deadly car accident which led to the death of a Ukrainian citizen.

Both cases are currently being handled by the Israeli consul and Foreign Affairs Ministry, according to Israeli media.