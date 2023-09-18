Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea's Kim heads home after final stop in Russia's Vladivostok - KCNA

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 00:49

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is headed home after making a final stop in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, where he visited a university, an aquarium and a fodder plant, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim spent two days in Vladivostok while inspecting various facilities in the fields of military, economy, science, education and culture, before bidding farewell at a send-off ceremony at the Artyom station, KCNA said.

It wrapped up Kim's usually lengthy, week-long trip to Russia, during which he pledged to step up military and economic cooperation with President Vladimir Putin.

Erez crossing opening for Gazan workers to Israel postponed by a day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2023 12:21 AM
Four members of Greek rescue team killed in road accident in Libya
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 11:08 PM
Firefighters rescue paratrooper stuck in a tree
By ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!
09/17/2023 10:36 PM
Russia defense ministry says forces downed Ukrainian drones
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 10:02 PM
Death in Uman: 55-year-old Israeli man dies during Rosh Hashanah celebra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , WALLA!
09/17/2023 09:28 PM
Four members of Greek rescue team killed in road accident in Libya
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 09:01 PM
US sees some 'limited' signs of opening on military talks with China
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 08:09 PM
Ukraine general says Klishchiivka village near Bakhmut recaptured
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 07:56 PM
Gaza Strip border riots, Palestinians burn tires while IDF dispersing ri
By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
09/17/2023 06:14 PM
China FM held 'frank' talks with US national security adviser
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 05:48 PM
Ukraine farm worker killed when tractor hit mine
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 04:01 PM
Russia says it hit armored vehicle repair plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 02:37 PM
North Korea's Kim heads home from Russia's Far East
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 10:48 AM
Death toll from floods reaches 11,300 in Libya's coastal city of Derna
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 10:09 AM
Armenia PM: peace pact with Azerbaijan possible by year-end
By REUTERS
09/17/2023 09:35 AM