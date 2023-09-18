Saudi Arabia condemns Israel after Jews 'storm' Temple Mount

Jews made the pilgrimage to the Temple Mount as part of Rosh Hashanah celebrations on Sunday evening accompanied by heavy security detail. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 07:37

Updated: SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 07:57
Israeli security forces guard while Jews and tourist visit the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, August 28, 2023 (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces guard while Jews and tourist visit the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, August 28, 2023
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Saudi Arabia condemned "Israeli occupation forces' storming of al-Aqsa Mosque" early on Monday afternoon after Jews visited the Temple Mount on Sunday as part of Rosh Hashanah celebrations.

The Jews made the pilgrimage to the mount on Sunday evening accompanied by heavy security detail. 

The kingdom's foreign ministry wrote that it "condemns and denounces the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by a group of extremists under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces."

Riyadh added that it holds Israel "fully responsible for the repercussions of these continued violations and stresses its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the escalation of the Israeli occupation."

(L-R) US President Joe Biden, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: VIA REUTERS)
(L-R) US President Joe Biden, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Is the Israel-Saudi normalization deal dead in the water?

The Saudi Arabian condemnation comes as Arab media reported Riyadh had informed the Biden administration of its decision to halt all talks of normalizing ties with Israel on Sunday.

According to the unconfirmed report, Riyadh issued a message through the US, explaining that the “extremist” nature of Israel’s right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “torpedoing any possibility of rapprochement with the Palestinians, and thus with the Saudis,” as per Elaph.



Related Tags
Israel
Temple Mount
rosh hashanah
saudi arabia
al-aqsa
Riyadh