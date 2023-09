As a sign of the continued thaw in the contentious relationship between Ankara and Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

It’s the second such meeting between Erdogan and an Israeli prime minister since 2008. Last year, he met with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

“Our ties are growing stronger,” Netanyahu told Erdogan at the start of their meeting.