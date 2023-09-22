Azerbaijan envisages an amnesty for Karabakh Armenian fighters who give up their arms though there have been some Karabakh military units which have said they will continue their resistance, a presidential adviser told Reuters.

"Even with regard to former militaries and combatants, if they can be classified in such a way, and even for them we are envisaging an amnesty or alluding to an amnesty as well," Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijan's president, told Reuters.

"Currently we are seeing that some individual army groups and officers that made the public statements that they won't come to our terms and will continue resistance," he said.

He said that Armenians of Karabakh had asked for humanitarian help and that three cargos would be delivered to the region on Friday. Azerbaijan wants the peaceful reintegration of Karabakh Armenians, he said.