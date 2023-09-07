The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Smotrich to Hayut: 'You dare to invalidate a Basic Law, the responsibility is yours'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 22:37
Finance Minster Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a pro-reform rally in Jerusalem, September 7, 2023. (photo credit: Elkana Cohen)
Finance Minster Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a pro-reform rally in Jerusalem, September 7, 2023.
(photo credit: Elkana Cohen)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke at the right-wing pro-judicial reform demonstration in Jerusalem on Thursday night. 

Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionist Party, spoke at the demonstration in support of the reform and the demonstrators saying, "Look at each other, see the beautiful, loving nation of Israel, serving in the army, practicing the Torah, fighting for the land, for its identity and ours."

After praising the crowd he turned his voice to the Supreme Court calling on them not to invalidate a basic law, "to invalidate a basic law is a deviation from authority and something that will harm Israeli democracy."

"Even if you think that the amendments that we are leading to amend the judicial system are wrong in your eyes and should be done differently," he said.

"I urge you not to make a decision that will tear apart the people of Israel, that will tear apart families within Israeli society, that will tear apart the IDF."

RESERVE SOLDIERS, veterans, and activists protest against the intention of some reservists to refuse to serve, as part of the protest against the planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv earlier this year. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) RESERVE SOLDIERS, veterans, and activists protest against the intention of some reservists to refuse to serve, as part of the protest against the planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv earlier this year. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Smotrich's comments alluded to the ongoing reservists's protest, in which many long-time reservists have refused to serve due to the judicial reform.

Calls for calm

His calls for calm echoes the recent decision by religious-nationalist Rabbis to call for a broad consensus on the subject of the judicial reform.

They warned that the judicial reform could lead to mass disunity in the people of Israel, saying "The magnitude of the hour requires taking responsibility. A 'victory' of one side may turn into a loss for all of us."



