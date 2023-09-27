Israel arrests 13 terror suspects in overnight West Bank raid

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police officers conducted operations in the West Bank overnight on Tuesday to arrest 13 wanted individuals, the IDF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Israeli security personnel also confiscated weapons and materials for weapons production.

A total of eleven suspects were arrested in the cities of Kalkilya, Tulkarm, and Nablus as well as in the towns of Beit Duqqu, Beit Umar, Shuqba, and the Dheisheh refugee camp.

Two others were arrested in Hebron. During the course of the operation, Israeli forces were assaulted with live fire, stones, and explosive devices.

No injuries were reported among the Israeli forces.