Settler suspects in death of Palestinian teen released to house arrest

Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indore, who are suspected of involvement in the murder of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Ma'atan on Friday, were released to house arrest on Wednesday, the Magistrate's Court announced.

Israel Police asked the court to extend the suspects' arrest by 12 days after completing an autopsy of Ma'atan, but the court ruled that the police did not have enough evidence to hold the two.

The decision to release Yered to house arrest was originally made on Tuesday, but his release was delayed to allow Israel Police to appeal the decision in the High Court of Justice in a move that was seen as highly irregular.

Indore, who was seriously wounded in the clashes in Burka, is still hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and will remain there for the near future.

Yered and Indore are both accused of being involved in violent clashes near the Palestinian village of Burka in the West Bank, which resulted in the death of Ma'atan. Yered, the former spokesperson for Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, said that they were brutally attacked by Palestinians, one of whom trampled over Indore's head.

Israeli settler activist Elisha Yered, suspected of involvement in the death of a Palestinian teenager near Burka, is seen in a courthouse in Jerusalem, on August 9, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He claimed a gunshot was ultimately fired in self-defense and that he took the firearm to Indore's home in order to not leave a dangerous weapon in an area that could result in more violence, rather than to conceal it and disrupt the investigation.

Why does Israel Police not want Yered released to house arrest?

In a statement police had submitted to the High Court in advance of its Wednesday morning hearing, it argued that it was premature to release Yered.

Both Yered and Indore, police told the High Court, had been arrested "on suspicion of causing the death of a person either intentionally or with indifference, and for other crimes committed with a racial motive.”

"The district court erred when it ordered” Yered’s release to house arrest “only three days after the incident, at a time when a complex investigation is underway against him and the crimes, he is suspected of committing are extremely serious,” police told the court in its appeal.

Police said it feared Yered could “disrupt” the investigation once he was under house arrest rather than in prison.

Both men have claimed that they went to the hilltop outside the Burka village after Palestinians attacked a Jewish shepherd from the nearby Oz Zion outpost who was herding his sheep there on Friday evening.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.