The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settler suspects in death of Palestinian teen released to house arrest

Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indore are suspected of being involved in the murder of a 19-year-old Palestinian in Burka. Now, the court has let them go to house arrest despite police objections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 16:44
Israeli settler activist Elisha Yered, suspected of involvement in the death of a Palestinian teenager near Burka, is seen in a courthouse in Jerusalem, on August 9, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli settler activist Elisha Yered, suspected of involvement in the death of a Palestinian teenager near Burka, is seen in a courthouse in Jerusalem, on August 9, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indore, who are suspected of involvement in the murder of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Ma'atan on Friday, were released to house arrest on Wednesday, the Magistrate's Court announced.

Israel Police asked the court to extend the suspects' arrest by 12 days after completing an autopsy of Ma'atan, but the court ruled that the police did not have enough evidence to hold the two.

The decision to release Yered to house arrest was originally made on Tuesday, but his release was delayed to allow Israel Police to appeal the decision in the High Court of Justice in a move that was seen as highly irregular.

Indore, who was seriously wounded in the clashes in Burka, is still hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and will remain there for the near future. 

Yered and Indore are both accused of being involved in violent clashes near the Palestinian village of Burka in the West Bank, which resulted in the death of Ma'atan. Yered, the former spokesperson for Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, said that they were brutally attacked by Palestinians, one of whom trampled over Indore's head.

Israeli settler activist Elisha Yered, suspected of involvement in the death of a Palestinian teenager near Burka, is seen in a courthouse in Jerusalem, on August 9, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli settler activist Elisha Yered, suspected of involvement in the death of a Palestinian teenager near Burka, is seen in a courthouse in Jerusalem, on August 9, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He claimed a gunshot was ultimately fired in self-defense and that he took the firearm to Indore's home in order to not leave a dangerous weapon in an area that could result in more violence, rather than to conceal it and disrupt the investigation.

Why does Israel Police not want Yered released to house arrest?

In a statement police had submitted to the High Court in advance of its Wednesday morning hearing, it argued that it was premature to release Yered.

Both Yered and Indore, police told the High Court, had been arrested "on suspicion of causing the death of a person either intentionally or with indifference, and for other crimes committed with a racial motive.”

"The district court erred when it ordered” Yered’s release to house arrest “only three days after the incident, at a time when a complex investigation is underway against him and the crimes, he is suspected of committing are extremely serious,” police told the court in its appeal.

Police said it feared Yered could “disrupt” the investigation once he was under house arrest rather than in prison.

Both men have claimed that they went to the hilltop outside the Burka village after Palestinians attacked a Jewish shepherd from the nearby Oz Zion outpost who was herding his sheep there on Friday evening.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by