Turkey conducts fresh airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkish air forces conducted fresh airstrikes in northern Iraq on Tuesday and destroyed 16 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Turkey's defense ministry said.

The operations were conducted in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) and that every measure was taken to avoid harm to civilians and the environment, the ministry said.

Two attackers detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara on Sunday, leaving both of them dead and two police officers wounded, and the PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.