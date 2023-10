Some 3,876 Jewish pilgrims visited the Temple Mount during the first few days of Sukkot, according to Temple Mount activists.

During the visits on Sunday, at least one visitor managed to sneak in a lulav and etrog, according to the Hozrim Lahar movement.

The Temple Mount is open to Jewish visitors Sunday to Thursday between 7-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. The Temple Mount is not open to Jews on Fridays and Saturdays.