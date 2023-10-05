Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Attempted terror attack in Huwara, no wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 5, 2023 18:28

A car was shot at on Route 60 near Huwara on Thursday evening in what is suspected to be an attempted terror attack, according to an IDF statement.

There were no reported dead or wounded; the back window of the car, which was en route to Tapuach, was shattered by the gunshot. 

Magen David Adom paramedics responded to the event and found three passengers in the attacked vehicle: A man and a woman in their 20s and an infant. They were not physically harmed but were reportedly in shock.

The attacker reportedly fled on foot, and Israeli security forces stated that they were in pursuit. 

This is a developing story.

