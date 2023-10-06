Israel fears measles outbreak as four infected at Tel Aviv kindergarten

Four Israeli children from the same kindergarten in Tel Aviv have been confirmed to be infected with measles, the Health Ministry said Friday.

A fifth child is suspected of being infected but has not been confirmed as of yet.

The ministry stressed that this is a “very rare event” as the children had all received the first dose of the measles vaccine. The second dose is given in first grade.

The ministry is conducting an epidemiological investigation. A nurse holds a vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Measles in Israeli kindergarten joins recent Dengue fever scare

The fear of a measles outbreak in Israeli kindergartens follows a recent health scare in which two Israelis contacted Dengue fever while vacationing in Thailand and Mexico, respectively.

The Environmental Protection Ministry said on Thursday that it will take steps to curb the population of a species of Mosquito in Israel in order to prevent further cases of Dengue fever.

The species of mosquito the Environmental Protection Ministry will target is the Asian tiger mosquito, the females of which spread the Dengue virus to humans through their bite.