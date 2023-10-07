"We will ensure that Israel has everything it needs" to defend itself, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli media on Saturday.

He made the comment in response to the onslaught of rockets and infiltrations that occurred throughout the day, which killed over 40 civilians and wounded over 700 others. An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG)

Committed to Israel's defense

"I am closely monitoring developments in Israel. Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians," read the statement posted on the Defense Ministry's website.

"Over the coming days, the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," the statement continued.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is already confirmed to be having conversations with both US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanual Macron later in the day.