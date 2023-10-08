Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli UN ambassador to hold press briefing ahead of Sec. Council

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, will hold a press briefing on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST ahead of the Security Council's emergency session, Hebrew media reported early on Saturday.

The briefing will occur outside of the council an hour and a half ahead of time. 

The ambassador will reportedly call on the Security Council to strongly condemn Hamas's terrorist attack on Israel and to provide broad and sustained support for Israel's right to self-defense.

Erdan will additionally highlight that Israel will take the necessary steps to protect its citizens and that Hamas must be held solely accountable for the results of the conflict.

Israel jets strike Hamas control rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2023 12:58 AM
Hamas spokesperson: 'Several times greater' than dozen Israelis captured
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2023 12:35 AM
IDF takes out two Hamas terrorists as they attempted to enter Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2023 12:09 AM
Berlin Brandenburg Gate has an Israeli flag projected solidarity Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 11:35 PM
Blinken Palestinian President Abbas restore calm stability West Bank
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 11:07 PM
MDA announce the death of a senior paramedic in Ofakim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 10:43 PM
Gallant expands special security situation to all Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 10:22 PM
Several seriously injured across southern and central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:43 PM
Energy Minister orders the Electric Company to stop supplying Gaza power
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:12 PM
Taliban has asked Iran for passage to attack Israel – report  
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:11 PM
Israeli planes bomb house of Hamas Gaza chief - Hamas media
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 08:09 PM
UK Jewish leader warns of rise in Antisemitic attacks amid Israel war
By ZVIKA KLEIN
10/07/2023 07:58 PM
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev to close Sunday amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:35 PM
Ambassador Gilad Erdan to UN: 'These are war crimes, must be condemned'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:32 PM
Hundreds of terrorists eliminated in various areas around Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:24 PM