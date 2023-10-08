Israeli UN ambassador to hold press briefing ahead of Sec. Council

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, will hold a press briefing on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST ahead of the Security Council's emergency session, Hebrew media reported early on Saturday.

The briefing will occur outside of the council an hour and a half ahead of time.

The ambassador will reportedly call on the Security Council to strongly condemn Hamas's terrorist attack on Israel and to provide broad and sustained support for Israel's right to self-defense.

Erdan will additionally highlight that Israel will take the necessary steps to protect its citizens and that Hamas must be held solely accountable for the results of the conflict.