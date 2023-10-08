Hamas claims more terrorists crossed border, clashes continue

Hamas claimed that it’s al-Qassam Brigades had sent additional forces into Israeli territory on Sunday, as Israeli forces continued efforts to clear terrorists from a number of Israeli towns and bases on the second day of the war.

Heavy armed clashes were reported in Magen, Kfar Aza, Kissufim, and Kibbutz Be’eri, with Hamas claiming that it had managed to take over the IDF base in Kissufim again.

Earlier in the morning, clashes were reported between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli forces in the town of Yated, with Israeli forces successfully shooting and killing the terrorists.

Additionally, the IDF stated that it had thwarted an attempt by two terrorists to infiltrate into Israel through the Zikim beach.

IDF thwarts attempted Hamas infiltration at Zikim beach. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

In a speech on Sunday, al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida stated that “Since last night, the al-Qassam command has been able to replace some combat forces with other forces and send additional forces. The al-Qassam artillery also provides support with mortar shells and rockets, the most recent of which was to support the operatives in Sderot.”

“We call on our people in all arenas of the country to engage in this battle that will be immortalized in history and will be sung by generations, with God’s help,” added Obeida.