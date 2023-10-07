Netanyahu: Gazans’ should flee, IDF to revenge ‘black day’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Gaza residents to flee as IDF seeks to revenge “this black day” in which Hamas killed over 200 Israelis.

“I say to the residents of Gaza: get out of there now, because we will act everywhere and with all the strength,” Netanyahu said in a video address to Israeli citizens.

Hamas began “a cruel and evil war” but “we will win this war.”

The price of that victory, he said, “is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us.”

"What happened today is not seen in Israel - and I will make sure that it does not happen again. The entire government stands behind this decision," Netanyahu said.

Revenge will be taken against Hamas

He warned Hamas that the IDF’s retaliatory campaign would “cripple them to the point of destruction and we will take revenge with might for this black day they have brought upon the State of Israel and its citizens.”

“All the places where Hamas is organized, of this city of evil, all the places where Hamas hides, operates from - we will turn them into cities of ruins,” Netanyahu said.

He offered his condolences to the bereaved families and said he prayed for the recovery of the wounded and for the safety of the hostages.

Netanyahu warned Hamas that it was “responsible” the safety of the hostages.

"Israel will come to account with anyone who harms one hair of their head,” he added.

Netanyahu cautioned Israelis, “this war will take time. She will be hard. Challenging days are still ahead. But I can guarantee one thing: with the help of God, with the help of the joint forces of all of us, with the help of our faith in the eternity of Israel - we will win."