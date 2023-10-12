Hamas TV channel hacked, warns Gazans to find shelter

Hamas's al-Aqsa TV channel was hacked on Thursday afternoon, broadcasting a message urging residents of the Gaza Strip to protect themselves and go to shelters.

"Hamas destroyed the Gaza Strip and smuggled its leaders to safe places. Now you have to protect yourselves, evacuate your homes, and go to safe places because the blow will be fatal," read the message broadcast on the channel.

Gazan officials blamed Israel for the hack.

IDF warns civilians to evacuate city in Gaza

Earlier, the IDF reportedly dropped leaflets in the city of Beit Lahiya in the Gaza Strip, warning residents to evacuate as Hamas is using the city for its operations. Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, as it seen from Gaza City, on October 11, 2023 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

"The operations of the Hamas terrorist organization are prompting the IDF to act against it in your areas of residence," reads the leaflet reportedly dropped by the IDF. "For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and go to known shelters. The IDF is not interested in harming you or your family members. Anyone who is near Hamas operatives or their facilities will put their lives in danger. A house used by terrorist organizations will be targeted. Adhering to IDF instructions will prevent you from being exposed to danger."

Since the war began, the IDF has been issuing warnings to residents of the Gaza Strip, informing them before specific neighborhoods were targeted in order to allow civilians to evacuate.