Israelis abroad urged to stay alert as Hamas calls for 'Day of Rage'

The National Security Council and Foreign Ministry called on Thursday for Israelis around the world to stay vigilant as Hamas calls for an international "Day of Rage" on Friday.

"Against the background of the Swords of Iron war, the Hamas leadership issued a call to all their supporters in the world to hold a 'Day of Rage' this coming Friday (October 13), including a call to go out and harm Israelis and Jews. From this it is likely that there will be protest events in various countries around the world, which may develop into violent events," read the joint statement.

The NSC and Foreign Ministry recommended that all Israelis abroad stay vigilant, stay away from demonstrations, and, if necessary, stay updated with local security forces about possible demonstrations and riots.

Hamas calls for supporters to 'mobilize'

On Tuesday, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal called for Muslims and supporters around the world to "mobilize for jihad" and to gather around the world on Friday, stating "when the world sees that the nation has triumphed to Al-Aqsa, and the convoys of fighters have begun to go to shed their blood for the sake of Palestine, the scene will change." Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israeli embassy in London, Britain, October 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

"I say very clearly that this is the moment for the nation to engage in the battle and for us to fight together," said Meshaal.

Local law enforcement in cities around the world have stepped up efforts to protect Jewish communities as threats are issued by Hamas and other actors online.

Demonstrations which could become violent are also planned on campuses throughout the US.