French lawmaker demands 'swift, strict' prosecution of Hamas supporters

French Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti asked the public prosecutor's office to deal with cases of antisemitism "swiftly and strictly" in a television interview on Thursday.

“Antisemitism is not an opinion, it’s an offense. Apology for terrorism is an offense punishable by five years’ imprisonment, and seven years when it received a certain level of exposure,” he said.

He cited several far-left French groups such as the New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA) as being targeted under the new enforcement guidelines, as well as individuals associated with Palestinian extremist organizations, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The NPA put out statements of support for Palestine such as "The NPA reiterates its support for the Palestinians and the means they have chosen to resist." They ended their message of support by calling for an "Intifada!"

Another leftist group that could be targeted under the law is La France Insoumise (LFI), the largest leftist party in the National Assembly, which refused to call Hamas a terrorist organization while at the same time accusing Israel of committing "war crimes."

“We cannot see antisemitism grow in this country with impunity," he said.

Pro-Palestine demonstration banned

On the same day as the announcement was made French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that France would ban all pro-Palestine demonstrations. Supporters of Palestine defied the order and protested the same day, leading the Paris Police to break up the demonstration using tear gas and water cannons.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on French citizens not to allow the problems of the Middle East to divide them, he ended his call by reminding the citizens that France will be "ruthless toward all those who bear hate," clarifying this meant toward both Jews and Muslims.

The French government has reported 24 arrests for more than 100 antisemitic acts since the Hamas terror attack, according to the Associated Press.

France is home to the third-largest Jewish population in the world, after the United States and Israel. France suffered 13 citizens killed and 17 kidnapped in the attack by Hamas.