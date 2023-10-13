Israeli artillery, tanks fire at Hezbollah after Lebanon border blast

Israeli forces and Hezbollah terrorists exchanged fire after a blast tore through the separation fence along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, the IDF confirmed on Friday.

Israeli artillery and tank forces fired at Hezbollah military posts in southern Lebanon while responding to fire from within Lebanese territory. On Friday evening, the IDF said an unmanned aerial vehicle attacked Hezbollah targets within Lebanon.

Residents of nearby towns and cities were told to seek shelter until the military approves it is safe to leave. In addition, an alert was sounded for a suspected terrorist infiltration in Hanita, in Western Galilee, south of the Lebanese border.

Northern Israel residents were later told they could leave the shelters after the IDF cleared the threat of a terrorist infiltration from the North.

Sirens sounded in the kibbutz of Misgav Am, near the northern border, on Friday evening. The Iron Dome was seen intercepting the rocket shortly after. Israeli soldiers guard the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, while Lebanese soldiers work on their side of the border, on May 16, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Hamas launches Ayyash 250 rocket toward northern Israel

Rocket sirens sounded in northern Israel near Safed and east of Haifa earlier on Friday afternoon, with Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades claiming that it had fired an "Ayyash 250" rocket toward Safed.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was intercepted over Haifa.

In a barrage of rockets on the Gaza border area simultaneous to the rocket fire on northern Israel, an apartment building was hit in Sderot, the municipality said. No injuries were reported. The impact of a rocket hit on an apartment building in Sderot, southern Israel, October 13, 2023 (credit: SDEROT MUNICIPALITY)

Shortly after the rocket fire, Israel's fire and rescue service reported it was working to contain a fire that had broken out in an open field near Kiryat Ata.

It was unconfirmed whether the fire was connected to the prior rocket fire from the Strip.

Metula declared a closed military zone

The rocket fired from Gaza at Israel's North come as areas near the border fence in Metula in northern Israel were declared a closed military zone on Friday, according to the municipality.

Residents of the area are asked not to stay in the city.

This is a developing story.