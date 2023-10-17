US Marine rapid response force headed to waters off Israel - report

A US Marine rapid response force was headed to the waters off the coast of Israel, CNN reported on Monday night.

The force includes 2,000 Marines and sailors and will join additional US forces and warships deployed off the coast of Israel in an effort to deter Hezbollah, Iran, and other actors from joining the war between Israel and Hamas. The Pentagon is preparing American troops for a potential deployment to Israel as well, according to the report.

The Marine Corps Times reported on Marine Corps’ expeditionary unit for special operations had departed a scheduled exercise with Kuwait early "to prepare for further tasking as a result of a emerging events," shortly after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

US officials have said that they don't expect American forces to be deployed on the ground as part of the war. USS Gerald R. Ford steams alongside USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) during a fueling-at-sea in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as a scheduled deployment in the U.S Naval Forces Europe area of operations, deployed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S, allied, and partners interests, in this photo taken on Octob (credit: US Naval Forces Central Command / US 6th Fleet / Handout via REUTERS)

US aircraft carriers off the coast of Israel

The US sent the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to the waters off the coast of Israel last week, with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group on its way to the Eastern Mediterranean as well.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin explained on Saturday.

The USS Gerald R. Ford strike group includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. Squadrons of F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter jets were also deployed to the region as part of US efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading.