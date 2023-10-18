Joe Biden cancels Jordan visit, Palestinian summit with Egypt canceled

US President Joe Biden canceled his planned trip to Jordan on Wednesday after Jordan canceled a summit that Biden was set to attend in Amman, a White House official said.

Biden was expected to meet the Arab leaders following a solidarity visit to Israel.

Jordan had canceled a summit it was to host in Amman on Wednesday with US President Joe Biden and the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to discuss the situation in Gaza, the country's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, said.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Al Jazeera the Amman summit is canceled as “there is no use in talking now about anything except stopping the war.”

US raises travel advisory for Lebanon to 'do not travel'

Toy soldiers, Hezbollah and Israel flags are seen in this illustration taken, October 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

The US State Department on Tuesday raised its travel alert for Lebanon to "do not travel," citing the security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.