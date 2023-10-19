IDF strikes Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon after series of attacks

The IDF said it struck a number of targets belonging to Hezbollah near the Lebanese-Israeli border, including an observation post near the coast where anti-tank missiles were launched toward Rosh Hanikra on Wednesday.

Lebanese reports published a photo of a plume of smoke on top of a hill, saying that the smoke came from a site hit in the strikes between Kfarkela and Aadaysit.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a monument to former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani near Kfarkela in southern Lebanon on Wednesday night.

Later in the night, Lebanese media reported an Israeli airstrike near Naqoura, north of Rosh Hanikra. Smoke rises over a part of Lebanon as seen from Israel's border with the country, in northern Israel, October 18, 2023. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

Hezbollah claims responsibility for seven attacks on Israel in one day

The IDF said the strikes came in response to a number of attacks launched from Lebanese territory on Israel on Wednesday.

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had conducted seven attacks directed at Israeli territory, including anti-tank missile attacks and shooting at soldiers and surveillance equipment. The terrorist movement also said that three of its members were killed on Wednesday.

Additionally on Wednesday, a terrorist cell was assassinated by the IDF after firing mortar shells toward Israel from Lebanon, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

On Wednesday afternoon, nine rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona, with the IDF intercepting four of the rockets. The rest of the rockets fell in open areas.

One IDF soldier was moderately injured amid the attacks, according to Israeli reports.

Amid concerns that the clashes between Hezbollah and Israel could escalate, Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Lebanon called on Saudi citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately due to "current events in southern Lebanon."