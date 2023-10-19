WATCH: IDF aircraft strikes West Bank terrorists, 10 Israelis wounded

Ten members of the Israel Border Police force were wounded during activity in the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in the West Bank on Thursday.

One was seriously wounded, and the other nine were lightly wounded; all injuries were the result of an explosive thrown at the officers.

They were taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment.

The officers were in the West Bank as part of an ongoing effort with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Service) and the Israeli army to arrest individuals wanted for terrorist activity and to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Nur Shams.

During the raid, an IDF aircraft was deployed to attack a group of armed terrorists in the camp, who the IDF determined posed a danger to Israeli forces in the area. As a result of the airstrike, several of them were killed.

Clashes in Nur Shams

Israeli forces came under fire and explosives were thrown at them during the operation. They responded in kind with gunfire and killed several aggressors. Israeli army vehicles seen during a military raid in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, in the West Bank on October 19, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

In addition, 10 wanted individuals were arrested in Nur Shams on Thursday and Israeli forces uncovered and destroyed a number of ready-to-use explosive devices.