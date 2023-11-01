Aerial threat intercepted over Red Sea near Eilat - IDF

An aerial threat was intercepted over the Red Sea near Eilat on Tuesday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. No alert was activated in the city.

תושבים באילת דיווחו על פיצוץ ושובל יירוט בשמי העיר@Itsik_zuarets @hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/Kdmta6KaOU — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 31, 2023

No threat was posed to civilians and the threat did not enter Israeli territory, according to the IDF.

Shortly after the interception was reported, Hezam Alasad, a member of the political bureau of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, posted the word "Eilat" in Arabic and Hebrew on X (formerly Twitter).

Houthis threaten further missile fire

The incident comes less than 24 hours after drones and missiles fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Eilat were intercepted by the IDF.

On Tuesday afternoon, the spokesman for the Houthi’s military branch, Yahya Saree, confirmed that the Houthis had fired “a large batch of ballistic and winged missiles and a large number of drones at various targets of the Israeli enemy” on Tuesday morning.

Saree added that the drone and missile fire on Tuesday morning was the third such attack conducted by the Houthis and warned that the Iran-backed militia would "continue to carry out more qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops."

When asked if the IDF intended to respond to the attacks by the Houthis earlier on Tuesday, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated “the wise thing isn’t speaking to media, the wise thing is speaking with actions and protecting the security interests of Israel and to do so in the necessary time and place.”

“There are many elements in the region working on behalf of Iran, such as the Houthis, who are trying to challenge us and divert us from the war in Gaza. We stay focused. We are focused on the war in Gaza,” said Hagari.