US House approves bill to sanction Hamas supporters

The US House of Representatives approved a bill to sanction foreign supporters of the Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movements on Wednesday night.

The bill, titled the Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, passed 363-46. Some 45 Democrats and one Republican voted in opposition of the bill. The bill, which was first introduced in the House in January, will now head to the Senate.

The bill would require the president to periodically report to Congress a list of each foreign person who knowingly provides “significant support or services” to a senior member or supporter of Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Any such person must have two or more sanctions imposed on them.

The president would also be required to provide Congress with a list of any foreign governments that have repeatedly provided material support for the terrorist groups’ activities. These governments will be barred from receiving US assistance or the exports of controlled munitions for one year. International financial institutions will also be instructed to oppose providing assistance to these governments for one year. Palestinians take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Hebron in the West Bank, October 20, 2023. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

The bill provides for certain exceptions and waivers.

The House just overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill to sanction supporters of Hamas, following the terrorist group’s brutal terrorist assault against Israelis on Oct. 7.The Hamas and Other Palestinian Terrorist Groups International Financing Prevention Act targets foreign… pic.twitter.com/ShNeOuSOdw — AIPAC | Text ISRAEL to 24722 | #StandWithIsrael (@AIPAC) November 1, 2023

AIPAC welcomed the passing of the bill, thanking Rep. Brian Mast and Rep. Josh Gottheimer for leading the effort to pass the bill.

Resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib tabled

The House additionally voted 222-186 to table a resolution which would have censured Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her support of Hamas.