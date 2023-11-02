US House approves bill to sanction Hamas supporters

Some 45 Democrats and one Republican voted in opposition of the bill.

Updated: NOVEMBER 2, 2023 03:52
Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) gets a standing ovation from Republican members of the House as he addresses members after being elected to be the new Speaker of the House at the US Capitol in Washington, US, October 25, 2023 (photo credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
The US House of Representatives approved a bill to sanction foreign supporters of the Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movements on Wednesday night.

The bill, titled the Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, passed 363-46. Some 45 Democrats and one Republican voted in opposition of the bill. The bill, which was first introduced in the House in January, will now head to the Senate.

The bill would require the president to periodically report to Congress a list of each foreign person who knowingly provides “significant support or services” to a senior member or supporter of Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Any such person must have two or more sanctions imposed on them.

The president would also be required to provide Congress with a list of any foreign governments that have repeatedly provided material support for the terrorist groups’ activities. These governments will be barred from receiving US assistance or the exports of controlled munitions for one year. International financial institutions will also be instructed to oppose providing assistance to these governments for one year.

Palestinians take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Hebron in the West Bank, October 20, 2023. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
The bill provides for certain exceptions and waivers.

AIPAC welcomed the passing of the bill, thanking Rep. Brian Mast and Rep. Josh Gottheimer for leading the effort to pass the bill.

Resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib tabled

The House additionally voted 222-186 to table a resolution which would have censured Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her support of Hamas.



