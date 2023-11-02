Druze Lt.-Col. Salman Habaka killed in Gaza battle

Lt.-Col. Salman Habaka, 33, from Yanuh-Jat, a commander in the 53rd Battalion of the 188 Barak Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday. Habaka leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old child. During fighting between IDF ground forces and Hamas terrorists through Wednesday night, Habaka led his armored unit while covering for Golani soldiers, the IDF announced. Habaka was killed on the spot. People gather and light candles to show solidarity with Israel and remember the victims following an attack by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, at Dizengoff square in Tel Aviv, Israel October 12, 2023. REUTERS/JANIS LAIZANS The Druze soldier originally arrived in the south on October 7, and was among the first to engage in battles with terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri, killing dozens of terrorists.

Over 300 IDF soldiers killed Advertisement

Since October 7, over 300 IDF soldiers have been killed and 18 have died since the IDF launched its ground invasion of Gaza this week in fierce battles with Hamas terrorists.