Druze Lt.-Col. Salman Habaka killed in Gaza battle

Lt.-Col. Salman Habaka, 33, from Yanuh-Jat, a commander in the 53rd Battalion of the 188 Barak Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday.Habaka leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old child.During fighting between IDF ground forces and Hamas terrorists through Wednesday night, Habaka led his armored unit while covering for Golani soldiers, the IDF announced. Habaka was killed on the spot.The Druze soldier originally arrived in the south on October 7, and was among the first to engage in battles with terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri, killing dozens of terrorists.
Over 300 IDF soldiers killed
Since October 7, over 300 IDF soldiers have been killed and 18 have died since the IDF launched its ground invasion of Gaza this week in fierce battles with Hamas terrorists.