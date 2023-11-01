IDF names nine soldiers killed in Gaza ground operation

The IDF announced the names of nine IDF soldiers who were killed in clashes in the northern Gaza Strip amid the IDF’s ongoing ground operation on Wednesday morning.

The soldiers named were Lt. Ariel Reich, 21, from Jerusalem; Cpl. Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur; Sgt. Adi Danan, 20, from Yavne; Staff-Sgt. Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona; Staff-Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit; Staff-Sgt. Adi Leon, 20, from Nili; Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv; Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff-Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

Additionally yesterday, two soldiers from the 77th Battalion, one soldier from the Tsabar Battalion, and another soldier from the Rotem Battalion were seriously wounded.

IDF soldiers operate in the northern Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers were killed, wounded in anti-tank missile attack

On Tuesday morning, an anti-tank missile was launched at an IDF armored vehicle carrying soldiers from the Givati Brigade in the northern Gaza Strip. An additional four injuries were reported in the attack.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that Staff-Sgt. Roei Wolf and Staff-Sgt. Lavi Lipshitz were killed amid clashes in the northern Gaza Strip as well.

In total, over 320 IDF soldiers have been killed since Hamas launched its assault on Israel on October 7.