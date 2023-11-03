Israel has warned its citizens against traveling abroad due to an increase in antisemitic incidents and violent attacks against Israelis and Jews worldwide.

“In recent weeks, against the backdrop of the Swords of Iron conflict, the National Security Council and the Foreign Ministry have witnessed a significant rise in incidents of antisemitism and incitement, alongside life-threatening attacks against Israelis and Jews around the world,” they said in a joint statement.

“These incidents are occurring in numerous countries worldwide, including countries that do not have terrorism warnings.

“In light of the growing trend, the NSC calls for a reevaluation of the necessity of traveling abroad during these days,” the statement continued. “At the same time, the NSC calls upon the general public in Israel, departing for any destination, to follow its recommendations regarding the required conduct of Israeli citizens abroad.”

The recommendations include:

Avoiding travel to countries with travel warnings, emphasizing Arab countries, the Middle East, North Caucasus, and countries surrounding Iran. Assessing the situation regarding protests and violent incidents against Israelis in the chosen destination, even in countries without travel warnings. Avoid wearing or displaying Israeli and Jewish symbols. Verifying emergency phone numbers in the places to which one does travel, as well as the presence of Israeli representation, if available. Staying away from protests and demonstrations. Maintaining alertness. Refraining from engaging in conversations about Israeli security systems, including the military, with unfamiliar individuals.

National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi speaks during a statement to the media at HaKirya base in Tel Aviv on October 14, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The NSC and the ministry said that Jewish communities, religious institutions, such as synagogues and Chabad Houses, kosher restaurants, and Israeli businesses, along with Israeli delegations and airports serving flights to and from Israel, are core targets for antisemitic attacks.

Since the start of the war on October 7, Israel has advised citizens against traveling to Arab countries and placed several destinations at level 4 – the highest level – travel warning.

The US Department of State has also issued a travel warning against Israel. It told Americans to refrain from traveling to Gaza due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict. It also said to reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest.