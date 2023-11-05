IDF reveals evidence Hamas used hospitals in Gaza, faked fuel crisis

Israeli forces prioritized evacuation offers above other operational missions in the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari reassured on Sunday in a statement presenting Israeli evidence showing Hamas's use of hospitals in Gaza as bases of operation.

Over a million and a half pamphlets were dropped into Gaza by Israeli fighter jets since the beginning of the operation, Hagari said, showing footage of an aircraft dropping the pamphlets and another video of a journalist showing and reading the IDF pamphlets.

IDF audio recording of pre-recorded message sent to residents of Gaza warning them to evacuate before strikes. Released on November 5, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Close to six million phone calls were carried out by the IDF's Spokesperson's Office, he added. "Hamas is weak without human shields," Hagari said.

Conversation between a Gaza resident and an IDF officer warning him to evacuate from the Jabalya refugee camp. Footage released November 5, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Hagari showed photo evidence of Hamas launchpads adjacent to hospitals across Gaza, with the knowledge the IDF could not strike the launchpads due to collateral damage that would be done to the hospital. IDF infographics showing Hamas launchapds operating near the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF: Hamas is lying about fuel shortage in Gaza

"They say there is a fuel shortage in Gaza, they are liars, liars," a Gazan official the IDF said was close to Hamas was heard saying in a recorded conversation, which Hagari said the United States had verified. Advertisement

"There is no fuel shortage of fuel in Gaza. It is in the hands of Hamas."

This is a developing story.