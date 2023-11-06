Smotrich: Israel's war policy in the West Bank is 'insanity'

Israeli settlers in the West Bank have been left to fend for their own, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on Monday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Smotrich, who criticized the government's West Bank policy during Operation Swords of Iron, called on the cabinet to "shake up the security in the West Bank, including creating dead zones surrounding Jewish towns and preventing the entrance of Palestinians."

"It is absurd that the policy has not changed," Smotrich lamented. "This is insanity which I will not abide by."

Despite Smotrich's comments, and according to Israeli NGO Yesh Din, settlers have attacked Palestinians in more than 100 incidents in at least 62 towns and villages in the West Bank between October 7, the day of Hamas's mass infiltration and massacre, and October 22. Bezalel Smotrich attends a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on October 15, 2023. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Israel arrests 38, including five Hamas terrorists, in West Bank raid

Israeli security forces arrested 38 Palestinian terror suspects in an overnight raid across the West Bank, the IDF and Shin Bet said Monday.

Included in the 38 suspects arrested were five who the IDF said were Hamas-affiliated terrorists.

In addition, three printing houses that were used to distribute Hamas propaganda inciting violence against Jews were destroyed by the forces. Advertisement

Forces also shot at Palestinian rioters and stone-throwers in the villages of Halhul and Beit Anan, near Mount Ebal.