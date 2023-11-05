Hamas planned for massacre during Passover, Iran forced delay - report

Hamas's mass infiltration and massacre of Israelis on October 7 was originally intended to take place during last Passover's Seder meal, Israeli journalist Ben Caspit reported on Sunday evening.

As per the report, Iran decided to delay the organized assault on civilians to Simchat Torah due to reasons that are unclear. However, Caspit speculated, it could have been delayed due to informal negotiations with the United States which led to $6 billion being freed up for Iran in September.

The report noted that the information was uncovered during the interrogation of Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre.

Israeli report: October 7 was chosen due to Yom Kippur war anniversary

Further, Caspit reported that the October 7 date was chosen partly due to its proximity to the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. Supporters of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar protest in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 7, 2022 (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Caspit did note that the information "might not have reached decision-makers or passed a validity test.

"But it did reach the ears of interrogators," Caspit said.