Netanyahu confidant: Israel must have an election after war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must call an election after the conclusion of Operation Swords of Iron in Gaza, former National Security Council head and reported Netanyahu confidant Yaakov Amidror told 103FM Radio on Tuesday.

Amidror, who served as NSC head from 2011-2013 under Netanyahu, said it "would be appropriate to hold elections" after the war.

"I think that, following the conclusion of all the inquiries and investigations over what happened here and the mistakes made prior to October 7, it would be appropriate to hold an election, let the people decide what it wants after it had become clear who is responsible for what," he told Ynon Magal and Amir Avivi.

Yaakov Amidror, the prime minister's former security loyalist

The former military general and security chief made headlines earlier this year after being one of 12 former security establishment heads who called on Netanyahu to slow the proposed judicial reform in an open letter sent in February.

Amidror publicly defended Netanyahu, particularly from the Case 3000 (submarine affair) charges and has generally stayed loyal to him, being recognized as one of the loudest public expert-level defenders of his policies. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attend a Passover celebration on Tuesday April 4, 2023. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

IDF is slowly squeezing Gaza, Amidror says

Speaking on the IDF's progress in Gaza, Amidror explained that "the IDF is slowly squeezing Gaza from all angles.

"They will reach central Gaza, destroy and kill what they plan to destroy and kill, but the question is - what will be with southern Gaza?" Advertisement

Amidror claimed that Israel "must carry out every humanitarian action needed to receive more time to operate from the international community. Allowing entry of water, food, medical equipment and even fuel is not expressed on the battlefield."

The former NSC head then argued that a solution to the conflict must not involve the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, as "it is clear that when we evacuate an area, the amount of security threats that are created is infinite.

"We cannot rely on the Right's hallucinations that [Palestinians] will choose to live in Jordan or that they will be Israeli citizens without a citizenship. This will not hold up in a modern world, in a democratic country," Amidror added.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.