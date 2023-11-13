Israel faces anti-tank, rocket fire from Lebanon, IDF responds

The IDF operated in Lebanon after rockets, anti-tank missiles and mortars were all launched into Israeli territory on Monday morning.

The Israeli military said that artillery forces fired at the source of two rockets launched on Monday morning from Lebanon into northern Israel, causing sirens to sound across the Western Galilee.

IDF artillery also struck the source of anti-tank fire aimed at the northern border town of Netua.

The two rockets fell in open fields, the Israeli military noted. No casualties were reported.

Mortars launched from North, IDF takes out terror cell

Rocket sirens also sounded in Arab el-Aramsha after mortar shells were launched from Lebanese territory. They also landed in open fields, the IDF said. Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel. November 7, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

IDF fighters also struck a terrorist cell identified along the Lebanese border overnight.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for wounding 21 Israelis in multiple incidents of anti-tank and mortar fire on Sunday.

In one incident, 14 civilians were wounded by anti-tank fire in Dovev, including one seriously and another in critical condition. In a separate incident, seven soldiers were wounded by mortar fire in the Manara area.