Anti-tank missile fired at northern Israel, Hezbollah loses 7 members

An anti-tank missile was fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon toward northern Israel near Menara on Friday morning, with IDF artillery striking the source of the missile fire in response, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Hezbollah issued a statement claiming responsibility for the missile fire and saying it was conducted in support of the Gaza Strip.

Later in the afternoon, Hezbollah announced that seven of its members had been killed "on the road to Jerusalem" (a euphemism meaning in IDF strikes).

Hezbollah-affiliated reporter Ali Shoeib reported that IDF artillery targeted sites near Naqoura and Meiss al-Jabal on Friday afternoon and near Ramia on Friday morning.

Later on Friday afternoon, rocket sirens sounded in Arab al-Aramshe. Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking Prophet Mohammed's birthday, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon October 2, 2023. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

Nasrallah to speak on Saturday

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is set to speak on Saturday afternoon in his second address since the war between Israel and Hamas began. The address will take place at an event marking the terrorist movement's annual "Martyr's Day" at 3 p.m. local time.