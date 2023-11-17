Israel's war cabinet unanimously approved a joint recommendation by the IDF and the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet) on Friday to allow the entry of two diesel tankers a day for the needs of the UN to support water and sewer infrastructure.

This decision was made following a request by the US.

The tankers will pass through the Rafah crossing to the UN's control in the southern Gaza Strip.

Smotrich demands change to the war cabinet

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent a letter to Netanyahu, voicing his dismay at the decision, and stated that members of the war cabinet must be altered to include the head of each faction in the coalition.

Smotrich wrote that the war cabinet's actions were "unacceptable" and called on Netanyahu to stop the transfer as soon as possible. He further said that the decision "spits in the face of the IDF soldiers, the hostages and their families, and the bereaved families. It is also contrary to the decision of the political-security cabinet and therefore is illegal. This is not how you win a war, this is not how you destroy Hamas, and this is how we will not return the hostages.

He goes on to voice his demand that the war cabinet "stop this scandal immediately and prevent the fuel coming into the Strip. I agreed to the establishment of the limited war cabinet knowing that it was intended to accompany the tactical decisions of the ongoing war management and with your commitment that it does not replace the expanded cabinet in determining the policy and strategic decision-making of the war."

Smotrich also said that sending fuel into Gaza "conveys weakness, injects oxygen into the enemy, and allows Sinwar to sit in an air-conditioned bunker comfortably, watch the news, and continue to manipulate Israeli society and the hostages' families. And this instead of beating him and and his accomplices, the leaders of Hamas abroad mercilessly, until the last survivors there beg us to agree to accept our hostages back unconditionally. This is the only way to destroy Hamas, return the hostages, and restore security to the citizens of Israel."

Following the decision, Netanyahu will convene with the political-security cabinet on Saturday night.

Benny Gantz clarified the decision to transfer fuel to the Strip, stating that the cabinet's decision was collectively based on the opinion of all its members, and decided on the supply of 60,000 liters of fuel during the next 48 hours.

The one-off transfer was approved at the request of international parties for the operation of desalination and sewage facilities, as well as the additional needs of operating organizations in the southern Gaza Strip.

"It is not a question of changing strategy, but of providing a specific response that serves the IDF's continued fighting," Gantz said. "The entire policy will be discussed in the political-security cabinet when it takes place."

Other political reactions

The former Finance Minister, Avigdor Liberman noted his disappointment in sending fuel to the Gaza Strip "without any humanitarian gesture to the hostages" and "called for an immediate stop to the lawlessness."

Otzma Yehudit Leader Itamar Ben-Gvir said "Once again, policy decisions are made in the war cabinet, which leads Israel to a wrong conception. As long as the hostages are not even visited by the Red Cross, there is no sense in giving 'humanitarian gifts' to the enemy."

Tali Gotliv said it was "Irresponsible to approve fuel into the Gaza Strip in exchange for nothing! For nothing!! I will not stand by this."

Religious Zionist MK Ohad Tal demanded that "Netanyahu, Gallant, Gantz, and Eisenkot immediately stand before the public and provide explanations for this shameful move and answer the questions asked. This is your duty. We will not accept fuel to drive the wheels of Hamas!"

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.