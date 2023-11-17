Four wounded in Israel as IDF, Hezbollah exchange fire in North

The IDF attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after the terrorist group fired anti-tank missiles toward the northern Israeli kibbutzim of Shumra, Shatula, and Menara bordering Lebanon on Friday.

Four were wounded from the anti-tank missile that fired in Menara, Army Radio reported, with one in serious condition and the other three in light condition.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council reported that two of the injured are members of the kibbutz's defense unit. The injured received initial treatment in the field and were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Earlier in the day

The IDF acted earlier that day in the area of ​​Metula where they identified a drone that crossed from Lebanese territory to Israel.

Israeli forces were on the lookout for a vehicle, which was suspected of carrying explosives, and shot it down. Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, October 25, 2023 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

IDF fighter jets also struck several Hezbollah terror targets earlier on Friday morning in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure, a weapons storage facility, and a military structure.

The Israeli military also struck a terrorist cell in the area adjacent to Arab al-Aramshe.

