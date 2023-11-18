US President Joe Biden's top adviser on the Middle East said on Saturday the release of hostages held by the Palestinian terror group Hamas would lead to a surge in the delivery of humanitarian aid and a significant pause in fighting in Gaza.

"The hostages are released, you will see a significant, significant change," Brett McGurk said at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain.

Bahrain's crown prince, speaking at the summit on Friday, called on Hamas to release Israeli women and children held hostage and for Israel in exchange to release from its prisons Palestinian women and children who he claimed were non-combatants.

UAE worried over Israeli long-term presence in Gaza

A top foreign policy adviser to the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Saturday that statements from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a longer-term presence in Gaza were worrying. Delegates attend as Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi appears on a screen while speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue in Manama, Bahrain, November 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

"We hear now from the Israeli prime minister and indeed the Israeli president about the sort of longer-term Israeli connection to Gaza. They are very worrying," Anwar Gargash said at the summit in Bahrain.

"This indicates that perhaps the lesson that we as the majority of people in the region are taking away from the Gaza crisis is the need to go back to the two-state solution, we need to go back to an Israeli and Palestinian state living side by side. That lesson has perhaps not been the same."