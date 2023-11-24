Israel summons Spain, Belgium envoys over Gaza ceasefire comments

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, as instructed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, summoned Belgium and Spain's Ambassadors for a reprimand in light of the comments made by their countries' leaders at the Rafah crossing today.

Cohen declared: "We condemn the false claims of the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium who give support to terrorism.

"Israel is acting according to international law and is fighting a murderous terrorist organization worse than ISIS that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"We will resume fighting after the ceasefire until the elimination of Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip and the release of all the abductees." Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen speaks during a meeting on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at UN headquarters in New York, US, October 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Netanyahu said he strongly condemned the words of the Prime Ministers of Belgium and Spain for not placing full responsibility for the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas, who massacred Israeli citizens and used the Palestinians as human shields.

The comments made by the prime ministers

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during a visit to the Rafah border crossing in Egypt that the current ceasefire in Gaza is not enough and that a permanent ceasefire was needed.

Combat between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists halted on Friday for the first time in seven weeks in a temporary truce ahead of the planned release of Israeli hostages held by the terrorists in exchange for jailed Palestinians.