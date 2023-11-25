Israeli cargo ship attacked by Iranian drone in Indian Ocean - AP

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli billionaire was reportedly attacked early Friday morning in the Indian Ocean by an Iranian drone, hours before the start of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to the Associated Press, who only reported the news on Saturday citing a US official.

The news was first reported by the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, and said that a fire broke out on the ship following the attack.

While the ship, known as the CMA CGM Symi, was damaged, there were no casualties to any crew members.

The Press report states that the Iranian drone targeting the ship was a triangle-shaped, bomb-carrying Shahed-136 drone.

How US military knew Iran was responsible is unclear

“We continue to monitor the situation closely,” the Press cited the official as saying, who also declined to explain how the US military believed Iran was responsible for the attack. The report also said that the ship had its Automatic Identification System tracker switched off since Tuesday since it left from Dubai, which they are supposed to keep on for safety reasons. A drone is seen at an underground site at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

This report comes less than a week after Houthis from Yemen hijacked the ship Galaxy Leader, which was partially owned by an Israeli businessman.

This is a developing story.