Egypt said on Saturday it had received positive signals from all parties over a possible extension of the Gaza truce for one or two days.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement that the country was holding extensive talks with all parties to reach an agreement over extending the four-day truce, which "means the release of more detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails."

Israel awaited the release of 13 more hostages on Saturday, which would bring the total of hostages released since the implementation of the deal to 26.

13 Gaza hostages released on Friday, Israel want more

Among the hostages freed on Friday after almost 50 days in captivity in Gaza was nine-year-old Ohad Munder, who ran down a hospital corridor in Israel into his father's open arms, footage released by the hospital showed.

The moment nine-year-old Ohad Munder, held hostage in Hamas since October 7, reunited with his father following the former's release on November 24, 2023 (COURTESY)

He and three other children released at the same time were in relatively good condition, Gilat Livni, the center's Director of Paediatrics told reporters.

This is a developing story.