Ireland PM provokes controversy with hostage 'lost' and 'found' comment

'Ireland' is currently trending on the social network X as citizens of Israel are outraged following Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's comment on the release of hostage Emily Hand on Saturday.

Varadkar initially referred to 9-year-old Irish citizen Hand as a "lost" child who had been "found," before announcing that Hand, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, had returned home.

This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) November 25, 2023

Due to the backlash that was received from the post, platform X has added a section to the tweet that allows readers to provide context stating that "using the terms 'lost' and 'found' is misleading. 8-year-old Emily was 'lost' when she was kidnapped from a kibbutz by Hamas terrorists. She was 'found' 50 days later when she was exchanged by Hamas for 3 Palestinian prisoners."

This post corresponds with Varadkar's prior attitude towards Israel.

On November 3 he described Israel's actions as "something approaching revenge," which received major criticism.

"I strongly believe that ... Israel has the right to defend itself, has the right to go after Hamas, that they cannot do this again," Varadkar told journalists during a visit to South Korea, according to comments broadcast by state radio RTE. Advertisement

"What I'm seeing unfolding at the moment isn't just self-defense. It looks, resembles something more approaching revenge," Varadkar said.

"That's not where we should be. And I don't think that's how Israel will guarantee future freedom and future security," he said.