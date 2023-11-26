WATCH LIVE: IDF confirms return of 14 Israeli, three foreign hostages

Israeli sources say that Hamas has handed over the group of 13 hostages scheduled for release on Sunday to the Red Cross ahead of their exit from the Gaza Strip.

In addition, one Russian-Israeli was released as requested by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as three Thai citizens.

Hostages arrived in IDF custody and reentered Israel on Sunday evening. Elma Avraham was rushed to a hospital by helicopter upon reentry in serious condition, Israeli media reported.

The list of released hostages included: Avigail Idan, three years old; the Brodutch family: Hagar (40), Ofri (10), Yuval (8) and Uriah (4); Ella and Dafna Elyakim, eight and 15 years old; the Almog-Goldstein family: Chen (48), Agam (17), Gal (11) and Tal (9); Elma Avraham, 84 years old; Aviva Siegel, 64 years old.

Roni Krivoy is the hostage who holds Russian citizenship, who was released thanks to direct intervention from Putin. He was welcomed back to Karmiel by Mayor Moshe Koninski, who said "The city of Karmiel welcomes Roni's release and rejoices together with his parents Oleg and Marina and brothers Yulia and Igor."

An Israeli senior official told Israeli media earlier on Sunday that "no delay is expected today in the release of the third group of abductees". This was said after the release of the hostages was delayed yesterday by Hamas, claiming that Israel did not meet the conditions of the ceasefire. Advertisement

Egypt received lists of 13 Israeli hostages and 39 Palestinians scheduled for release on Sunday, the third batch in the four-day truce deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar, Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement. Hamas said on Sunday they had handed over 13 Israeli hostages, three Thai nationals and one Russian to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza at ''Hostage Square'' in Tel Aviv, November 25, 2023 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

"The truce is proceeding without roadblocks," the statement said, adding that 120 aid tucks crossed from Egypt to Gaza on Sunday including two fuel trucks and two with gas for cooking.

Hamas releases Russian hostage after Putin intervention

Earlier, Palestinian terror group Hamas released on Sunday afternoon an Israeli-Russian dual citizen taken hostage from Gaza, it said, confirmed by TASS.

Hamas was set to release the Russians following the intervention and at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.