The US Senate will begin consideration of a package including aid for Israel and Ukraine as soon as next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Tuesday, adding that an aid bill is needed even if there is no agreement with Republicans on funding for border security measures.

Schumer also said he will discuss US border security with President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats.

"I'm gonna put them on the floor next week, hopefully with bipartisan support, because that's the only way you can get it done," Schumer told his weekly news conference.

"We hope to have a vote next week. Yes, that's the plan," he said.

Approving the funds

Biden asked Congress last month to approve a $106 billion in funding, including aid for Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion, Israel after the October 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists, and funding for additional security at the US border with Mexico. US President Joe Biden delivers an address from the White House last month, after visiting Israel following the Hamas massacre The US playbook lacks the deterrence needed to curb Iran, the writer maintains. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

But the funding has not been approved, raising concerns that funds for Ukraine in particular might never pass, particularly after the Republican-led House passed a bill including assistance for Israel, but not Ukraine.