Ukraine has successfully completed the rescue efforts for Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Ukraine also facilitated the safe passage of Israeli citizens with Ukrainian citizenship residing in communities within and southern Israel. Among the evacuees were primarily children and young people who had recently arrived in Israel without their parents.

As a whole, over the weekend, Ukraine concluded the rescue of 203 Ukrainians who were trapped due to the war. The rescue operation involved numerous parties, including the Egyptian and Israeli authorities, as well as Ukrainian diplomats.

“This operation was exceptionally complex, and I extend my gratitude to the Egyptian and Israeli authorities, and personally to Rabbi Yonatan Markovich [who helped facilitate rescue operations],” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said of Kyiv’s Chief rabbi in a video sent to Israeli media. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hand of Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch at gathering 2 weeks prior to the Jewish New Year (credit: courtesy of Presidential Office)

Zelensky: rescue operation was "highly intricate and sensitive"

Zelensky personally extended his gratitude to Markovich, stating, “The rescue operation was highly intricate and sensitive. Ultimately, more than 200 individuals were rescued. We are also making preparations for the arrival of additional groups of Ukrainians... Ukraine’s success in operations like these reaffirms our commitment to our citizens, regardless of their location.”

According to a statement on behalf of the rabbi, Markovich, who is also a Chabad emissary in Kyiv, provided invaluable support to the evacuees in adapting and settling in their new surroundings upon their arrival from Ukraine. He maintained continuous contact with them since the onset of the conflict and is recognized as being closely affiliated with the Ukrainian government.