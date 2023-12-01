Another three hostages taken by Hamas during the terror organization's rampage in southern Israel on October 7 were announced dead, Israeli security forces and media stated on Friday.

The body of one of the murdered hostages, Ofir Tzarfati was recovered by the IDF and Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip. It was subsequently brought back into Israel.

Tzarfati was a soldier abducted from the vicinity of the Re'im base on October 7.

His body was identified by medical and military rabbinate personnel along with the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Israel Police.

The second hostage, Guy Ilouz, 26, who was abducted from Re'im was a music and sound technician who had worked with prominent Israeli musicians including Shalom Hanoch, Matti Caspi, and the band, HaYehudim. Guy Iloz (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Chaim Broyde, the mayor of Ra'anana, mourned the loss of the young man saying he was "heartbroken, as hope was replaced by a great pain."

Ilouz had been a participant at the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

Later on Friday evening, Israeli media reported that another Israeli kidnapped by Hamas, Eliyahu Margalit, 75, had also been murdered in Gaza.

Margalit's daughter, Nili, had been released from Hamas captivity the previous day.

Israeli thought to have been kidnapped by Hamas announced dead

Ronen Engel, a resident of the southern Israeli community of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was also announced dead, the Nir Oz spokesperson said on Friday.

Engel, 54, who was a photographer and MDA volunteer, had previously thought to have been kidnapped along with his wife and two daughters on October 7.

His wife and two daughters were released this week during a round of hostage-prisoner exchanges.

This is a developing story.