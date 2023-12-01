In the wake of Thursday’s deadly shooting attack in Jerusalem wherein four civilians were killed, Israel Police stated on Friday that Yuval Doron Castelman, who was shot and killed by friendly fire while responding to the attack, had been mistakenly identified as an additional terrorist by an IDF soldier responding to the attack.

At least five others sustained injuries during the attack.

The IDF spokesperson subsequently stated that the investigation into the incident, initially launched by Israel Police and the Shin Bet, had been broadened to include military police investigators.

The terror attack was carried out by two brothers, Murad and Ebrahim Nemer, from Baher in east Jerusalem.

Hamas later stated that the attackers were affiliated with the Islamist organization. Israeli security forces detained five people in an overnight operation in east Jerusalem. December 1, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Expanding security operations

The police later stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had instructed Israeli security forces to bolster operational activity in the neighborhood in which the Nemer brothers had lived.

During an overnight operation, Israeli personnel made five arrests in the area.

The detained individuals, four adults and one minor, were arrested for their participation in recent violent events, including the throwing of Molotov cocktails at the "Integrated Service Center" building.

The center works to provide both police and civilian services to the local residents.