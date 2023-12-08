Failed hostage rescue op leaves two IDF special forces soldiers wounded

IDF troops involved in a failed hostage rescue operation in the Gaza Strip were severely wounded on Friday night.

Special Forces raided a known Hamas compound and eliminated terrorists who took part in the kidnapping and holding of the hostages.

Intelligence led to a daring operation to rescue hostages in the Gaza Strip, who were ultimately not found at the location.

The families of the wounded soldiers have been informed. Members of the South Yamas special forces counterterrorism unit seen near the southern Israeli city of Sderot, not far from the Israeli-Gaza border, October 16, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"The IDF continues to operate in a variety of operational and intelligence ways, together with the other security organizations, to free the abductees and the abductees, and gather information about them," an IDF spokesperson said.

"The terrorist organization Hamas is trying and will try to produce psychological terror. Spreading unverified rumors and facts should be avoided."

Hamas confirms the operation's failure

According to a Hamas announcement, special forces were discovered during the operation and there was an exchange of fire.

A Hamas statement published this morning stated that military aircraft "intervened and bombed the location". Hamas also claimed that they obtained a rifle belonging to one of the soldiers and a special forces radio, but these claims have not been verified, according to N12.