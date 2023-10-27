WATCH: Elite Israeli Navy unit destroys Hamas infrastructure overnight

Shayetet 13 commandos overnight carried out a targeted raid from the sea in the southern Gaza Strip, destroying Hamas terrorist infrastructure used by the organization’s naval commando force, the IDF said Friday afternoon.

Shayetet 13 is a specialized division within the Israeli Navy. This unit is primarily focused on executing missions involving countering acts of terrorism, gathering maritime intelligence, and rescuing hostages at sea.

The operation also involved the participation of additional naval and aerial troops. The forces exited the area upon completing the mission, the army said.

Hitting Hamas

IDF infantry, engineering, and armored forces entered the central Gaza Strip on Thursday night and struck dozens of Hamas targets, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said Friday morning. A joint drill between the IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 navy commandos and US Army Special Forces (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the raid, IDF aircraft and artillery also struck Hamas targets, including anti-tank missile launchers and operational headquarters. The Israeli forces exited the area at the end of the raid, with no injuries reported.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.