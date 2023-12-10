University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who came under fire for her stance on antisemitism on her institution's campus, has "tendered her resignation," according to a message sent on Saturday by the chair of the Ivy League school's board of trustees.

Magill was one of three presidents of top universities who were criticized after they testified at a congressional hearing about a rise in antisemitism on college campuses following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

She has agreed to stay on until an interim president is appointed, Scott Bok, chair of the Philadelphia-based university's board of trustees, said on Saturday.

"I write to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania. She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law," Bok said.

Magill was among top university presidents under fire over dissatisfaction with their testimony at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on college campuses. She testified alongside Sally Kornbluth, the president of MIT, and Claudine Gay, the president of Harvard. House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled ''Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

Magill came under fire for her testimony to Congress about antisemitism on campus

At the hearing, Magill denounced antisemitism and called certain slogans at anti-Israel rallies "very disturbing" and "hateful speech."

But, she said, universities are obligated to protect students' freedom of speech. Incitement to violence, which would render speech unprotected by the First Amendment, "is a very narrow category," she said.

When Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, asked the university presidents whether "calling for the genocide of Jews" would violate their schools' policies against bullying and harassment, Magill replied that "it is a context-dependent decision.

"If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment,” said Magill, who is a legal scholar. “If it is directed and severe and pervasive, it is harassment.”

The answer, and those along similar lines by the other university presidents, immediately sparked outrage from the Jewish community and beyond.

In a video statement posted after the hearing, Magill said that she should have focused more on the "evil" of advocating genocide, instead of framing the matter as an issue of free speech in line with the US Constitution and traditions of on-campus debate.

"I want to be clear. A call for genocide of Jewish people is threatening, deeply so," Magill said.

A Video Message from President Liz Magill pic.twitter.com/GlPE3QZU4P — Penn (@Penn) December 6, 2023

MIT leaders said on Thursday she had their full support

The Executive Committee of the MIT Corporation said in a statement on Thursday that Kornbluth still had their full support.

"She has done excellent work in leading our community, including in addressing antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate, which we reject utterly at MIT," the statement said.